

Levante are winless in their last 11 leagues games against Real Madrid in La Liga (D2 L9), conceding 3 goals per game on average.



Real Madrid have only lost once in their 12 top-flight home games against Levante (0-1 in February 2007).



In La Liga 2017-18, Levante managed for the first time in their history be undefeated home and away against Real Madrid (D2).



Levante have lost 19 games against Real Madrid in La Liga – the most of any opponent.



Real Madrid are winless in four games in all competitions (D1 L3), their worst streak since May 2009 (D5), when Juande Ramos was sacked.



Real Madrid have failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions, only one game away from equalling their worst streak in their history (five in April 1985).