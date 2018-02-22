Real Madrid-Liverpool: Probable lineups for the Champions League finale

All is ready for today's battle between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the final act of the 2017/2018 Champions League campaign. The two European giants booked their tickets to Kiev by beating Bayern Munich and Roma, respectively.



The Spaniards are playing in their fourth final in the last five years and are looking to win for a third time in a row and the thirteenth European title in their history. On the other side, the Reds want to replicate the outcome of the final won against the Blancos in 1981 in Paris, and it would be their sixth title. The last success of Liverpool dates back to the 2004/2005 season with a penalty victory in Istanbul against Milan after a resounding comeback from 0-3 to 3-3.



Probable lineups - Some doubts of training for Zinedine Zidane: Gareth Bale is favored over Benzema for a place next to Cristiano Ronaldo, with Isco also included. Emre Can has recovered for the Reds and should start from the bench. Kick-off at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev is set for 20:45.



Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo.



Liverpool (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.