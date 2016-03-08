Real Madrid look at Belotti as Jovic alternative
22 May at 18:45
According to the Chiringuito TV in Spain, Real Madrid is looking to Italy for a possible alternative to Luka Jovic.
The Eintracht Frankfurt striker remains the priority, but on the list of the Spanish club, there is also the captain of Turin, Andrea Belotti.
Bellotti, who has also been linked with a move to Roma in the summer, has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances this season, guiding them to 7th in the table with one game to go.
Go to comments