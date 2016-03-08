Real Madrid: Lopetegui reacts to Conte rumours

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui spoke at the press conference: "I'm focused on the match against the Levant, I'm the Real coach and I know what the expectations are and we will reach our goals by working and sweating".



ESONERO - "I'm not waiting for my substitute, I have the confidence of the club, I'm calm and focused on my work We do not know what will happen this season, but we have to win on the field to consolidate our strengths and eliminate defects. it is not aimed at the next 5-6 matches, but only at the Levante ".



SITUATION - "The only injured is Carvajal, we will analyze his situation well and we will make the right decisions: Isco has brilliantly overcome the appendicitis operation and is now available to the group" Market "I have full confidence in the players I have available convinced that we will have a good season, we look at our home and not outside ".