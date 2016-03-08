Real Madrid lose ground in race with Juventus for Man Utd star
21 April at 15:45Paul Pogba is a name that can never be absent from the headlines for too long. Manchester United's talismanic French midfielder is always in the news for one reason or another and today is no different. According to what has been reported by the Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid are losing ground in the race against Juventus for Pogba.
Real Madrid have been long-time suitors of the Frenchman but the club are yet to have made a move for the midfielder who Zidane considers to be a top priority for the team ahead of the new season. However, AS suggest that Madrid may not fancy their chances of signing Pogba as the costs could see him earning around €17m per season; a figure which may be out of the financial capacity of the La Liga giants.
Juventus could also be deterred by this but Pogba's days at Juve will give the Bianconeri confidence that he could opt for a move to Turin over Madrid or staying in Manchester. Pogba has had a bigger role to play for the Red Devils since Jose Mourinho was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; the club in the midst of a top four battle with Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal for Champions League football.
