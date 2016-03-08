Real Madrid make mega-offer for Chelsea star; the details
25 April at 15:15Eden Hazard could finally be leaving Chelsea this summer, the Belgian winger being linked very heavily with a move to Real Madrid. Hazard was first considered for a move to La Liga last summer, when Los Blancos were captivated by the Belgian's performances with his national side at the World Cup; his Belgium finishing 3rd place overall.
However, Chelsea put up a pay-wall last summer and Real Madrid could not quite find the finances required to get the deal over the line. However now, a year on from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Madrid are finally ready to replace the Portuguese forward and Hazard is considered to be the number one target.
The Sun report that the offer could be worth around €450,000 per week for the Belgian in Madrid whilst the transfer itself could cost the Spaniards between €120-180m. Hazard is the only player in the Premier League to have scored double digits for both goals and assists this season and is more than deserving of any big move.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments