Real Madrid make offer for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic
07 July at 11:55La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly submitted a big offer to Lazio in an attempt to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The Spain-born Serbian midfielder has become one of the most wanted players in Europe recently, thanks to his performances for Lazio. The likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United have drawn links with the midfielder this summer.
Corriere dello Sport report that Claudio Lotito and Igli Tare recently met the agent of Milinkovic-Savic- Mateja Kezman, who submitted Real Madrid's offer of 155 million euros to Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic.
This is the first real step in the negotiations for the player, who is expected to leave Lazio this summer, with the biancocelesti demanding a fee in excess of 100 million euros.
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus could spark Milinkovic-Savic's move to the Los Blancos, with Real Madrid to receive a big fee for the Portuguese star.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
