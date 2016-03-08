Real Madrid, Mariano Diaz to be sold in January
11 September at 10:30Real Madrid will try to sell 26-year-old Spanish striker Mariano Diaz in January, according to Calciomercato.com.
The former Lyon striker refused all offers away in this summer’s transfer window, including to clubs in Italy like Milan and Roma, hoping to convince Zinedine Zidane and feature more regularly for Los Blancos.
However, the Spanish giants are not interested in taking a risk on him and instead would prefer to sell him as soon as possible, with the January transfer window looking like the most likely time to ship off their unwanted forward.
Mariano re-joined Madrid last summer after a one season spell in France with Lyon, with the deal costing the Spanish side €23m. This puts Madrid in an awkward position, with the striker having a contract lasting until 2023 with the club.
Last season Mariano only made 22 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring four goals and providing zero assists in 746 minutes.
Apollo Heyes
