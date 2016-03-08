Real Madrid meet Inter and Tottenham target, deal close?
13 September at 15:10According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui has met with Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan target Hector Herrera at the Yeatman Hotel in Porto. It is thought that Lopetegui was attempting to convince the Porto player to not sign a new deal with his current club and instead, when his contract expires next summer, join Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Inter, Spurs and Roma have all been interested in the Mexican midfielder, who impressed many with his performances at the World Cup in Russia. Herrera is 28-years-old and has played for Porto since 2013, when he joined from Mexican side Pachuca for €8million.
Since then, Herrera has played 197 games in all competitions for Porto and has played over 70 times for the Mexican national team. However, it now appears that Herrera’s time in Portugal is coming to an end, will Madrid be his next destination, or can Spurs or Inter salvage a move?
