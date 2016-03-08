Real Madrid meet with Neymar’s father amidst transfer rumours
13 July at 20:45As has been revealed by Globoesporte, Real Madrid have sent Juni Calafat, a representative of the club, to meet with the father and agent of PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar, to discuss the possibility of a transfer.
Real Madrid are looking to sign Neymar after the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Neymar only joined PSG last year from Barcelona but is reported to have had his head turned by Los Blancos.
The same reports quote a source close to Neymar as saying the following: “Maybe not in this market, but Neymar will go to Real Madrid"
All signs point to Neymar becoming a Real Madrid player at some point in the future, returning to Spain to take revenge on his former club Barcelona.
Other reports suggest that Real Madrid fans would not be too happy at the signature of Neymar, given his over theatrics at this year’s FIFA World Cup; that made him very unpopular amongst football fans worldwide.
