6 years playing for the best club in the world #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/gPNQz0QgMU — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) 27 agosto 2018

Inter Milan tried very hard to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid this past summer but in the end, they failed to do so. After losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juve, Florentino Perez didn't want to lose another one of his top players. Modric had this to say as he celebrated his 6th year anniversary with the club:"It has been 6 years that I have been playing for the best club in the world". Inter Milan fans certainly won't be happy... . View his original tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.