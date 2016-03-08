Real Madrid: Modric drops Tottenham star hint
12 October at 13:32Real Madrid star Luka Modric believes the Merengues should sign Harry Kane. The Croatian star spoke to media ahead of tonight’s Nations League tie against England and praised the Spurs star: “He is one of the best players in the world”, Modric said.
“Look at how many goals he scored with Tottenham. Spurs are genuine title challengers thanks to his goals and that’s not an easy target because there are other clubs that invest more money to win the title.”
"If he continues to grow, he can achieve even more, he is already one of the best in the world."
Kane emerged as one of Real Madrid’s summer targets during the last transfer window but the Merengues didn’t manage to secure the services of the England international whose price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 200 million.
Modric swapped Tottenham with Real Madrid for € 30 million in summer 2013. He has 13 goals and 41 assists in 268 games with the Merengues.
Go to comments