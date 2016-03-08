Real Madrid, Mourinho: 'I don't want to come back...'

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid position is currently in heavy doubt as there has been a lot of chatter on the matter. Max Allegri and José Mourinho are two names that have been linked with los blancos as potential Zidane replacements. Here is what José Mourinho had to say on the matter as he spoke to Deportes Cuatro (via Calciomercato.com):"Real Madrid head coaching job? I don't want to return to Real Madrid since los blancos already have a solid coach who has done a lot for them in the past. I am not lying, I really hope that Zidane can find his feet with Real Madrid and that things stabilize themselves in the coming weeks. He has won a lot with them and he deserves a chance. I am currently relaxing and learning new things. Like what? Like the German language for example, in case I might need it someday...'. More to come on the matter...