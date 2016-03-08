Real Madrid move for France star hinges on PSG FFP decision
25 August at 21:00According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are weighing up a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe; as the Ligue 1 club await a decision from UEFA regarding their breach of Financial Fair Play regulations, they could face penalties; if they are deemed to have breached the ‘permitted losses’ rule.
If PSG are punished by UEFA, they will likely be forced into selling to avoid further sanctions – with Mbappe possibly heading to Madrid. If the World Cup winning forward, however, remains in Paris, Madrid will wait until next summer (2019) to move for PSG’s other superstar – Neymar.
Neymar was linked with a move away from Paris this summer, despite only having played one season with the Ligue 1 outfit. PSG have Real Madrid at their doors, ready to pounce should UEFA choose to punish the French giants. Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona this summer, so a move to Madrid would likely cause great reaction from the Barca fans.
