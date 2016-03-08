Real Madrid have a problem and they can’t go on like this: Julen Lopetegui is the big disappointment of this year, the players don’t follow him, even in Champions League where they have come back to win a match against Viktoria Plzen. But they’ve won with the terror of an unforgiveable prank at Bernabeu, with a skimpy 2-1 that didn’t convince anyone.



For all these reasons, the president Florentino Perez is still going on with his interviews and dialogues, looking for a substitute for a substitute than can immediately replace Lopetegui. Of course, the internal solution is the easiest: Santiago Solari and Guti are the two possible names, but not particularly exciting at the eyes of Florentino as it was Zinedine Zidane in the past.



As reported by Calciomercato.com, in the last hours there’ve been another contact between Real Madrid and the Antonio Conte’s lawyers. Florentino wanted to study the situation of his contract with Chelsea, still valid until next June for about € 10.8 million that the Italian manager still has to cash. It’s not an easy path, but Conte is still in the race with Solari and Guti. And Lopetegui is still less safe.

Emanuele Giulianelli