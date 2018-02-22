The French Football Federation (FFF) is thinking of hiring Zinedine Zidane in the future, and have already spoken to him about it.

The Real Madrid Coach has led the Galacticos to two-straight Champions League titles, and could make it three next week when his side takes on Liverpool.

The French FA has extended Didier Deschamps until 2020, but he is not expected to last past that.

According to El Confidencial in Spain, Les Bleus have already contacted their former star, who played a key role in the Gallic side’s World Cup win in 1998, as well as their late comeback against Italy at Euro 2000.

The former Juventus player was reportedly on thin ice earlier this season, as his Real Madrid never truly competed in La Liga, and found itself as many as 20 points behind Barcelona.

That said, Zizou is said to want to make it to the end of his deal with Real, but has not excluded Coaching Les Bleus, either.