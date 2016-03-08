It appears that rumours linking Neymar to Real Madrid

​While the media keeps trying to link the 26-year-old superstar to a return to Spain, Le 10 Sport write that, according to their sources, the Brazilian international is far from plotting a move away.

They say that the Paris Saint-Germain man - who scored 28 goals in all comps last season, as well as providing 14 assists - is currently enjoying his holidays and wants to continue with PSG.

Even worse, talk in the Spanish press that O Ney had a clause in his deal forbidding him to leave PSG in the first year of his deal - but allowing him an exit in his second - is wrong. There is no such clause.

Reports abound that the Brazilian isn’t happy in France, or indeed with the level of French football, or of his side.