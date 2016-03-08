Real Madrid non interested in €100m Man Utd target

The Serbian professional footballer, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who plays for Lazio has been linked with a move to the European giants in the summer transfer window.



A few of the clubs that were linked with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were AC Milan and Juventus from the Serie A, Manchester United and Chelsea from the English Premier League and Real Madrid from the Spanish La Liga in the summer transfer window.



As per the information gathered by Libertad Digital in Spain, Real Madrid are divided between Italy and London. As per the sources from the Madrid-based club, Real Madrid are not looing at signing Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window.



This could mean Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be brought closer and closer to Juventus, who ae also looking to sign him in the summer transfer window. If no club is willing to invest heavily in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, he will stay at Lazio.