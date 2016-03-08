Real Madrid, Odegaard can return in January
01 October at 22:15Real Madrid are seriously considering recalling 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Sociedad in January, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS via Calciomercato.com today.
Odegaard, who is on loan with Real Sociedad until next summer, has become one of the best midfielders in Spain this season after his impressive performances with the club. He’s made seven appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists, but it’s his ability to dictate play from midfield that’s made the Spanish giants consider an early recall for the player.
The player joined Real Madrid in 2015 for a fee around €4 million, at the age of only 16, due to his high potential. He struggled for football at Los Blancos, not making his first start for the club until November 2016, 679 days after his arrival in the Spanish capital.
He spent last season on loan with Dutch side Vitesse and impressed, with Real Madrid sending him on loan again this season to further develop his play.
Apollo Heyes
