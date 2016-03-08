Real Madrid offer Chelsea and Arsenal target to Roma – the details
06 August at 20:20According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper Il Tempo, Real Madrid have offered wantaway Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Roma – amid suggestions that the club are trying hard to offload the player as the transfer window edges closer to its final stages.
Mateo Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan yet is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of gametime in the Spanish capital. Kovacic has been a target of a number of clubs, including a return to Inter Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City – yet big bids failed to materialise up to this point.
Now Madrid have reportedly offered Kovacic to Roma but have set their price-tag for the central midfielder at a pricey €60 million – which could price the Roman club out of move, yet Monchi has been presented the opportunity to sign the former Inter man.
Kovacic is just 24-years-old and is considered to have the potential to develop into a star, given the right conditions.
