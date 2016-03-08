Real Madrid have a plan to nab Miralem Pjanic:

His name? Luka Modric. The Croatian star will, Don Balon report, be 33 this year, and wants a change of scenery after winning his third-straight Champions League title, as he realises that all the battle wounds are beginning to take a toll on him.

Juventus have already received an offer for Pjanic worth €65 million, but have told the Merengues that they won’t take anything less than €80m for their man.

The former Lyon man is coming off a season in which he has scored seven goals and made nine assists for the Bianconeri.

Florentino Perez’s plan is to tempt Juventus into dealing by offering a replacement for Pjanic, along with €30m for their troubles.

Thing is, the Bosnian is considered to be fundamental by Coach Max Allegri. Then again, recent reports make it sounds like Juventus want to