Real Madrid offer Modric in trade for Juventus superstar
31 May at 12:25Real Madrid have a plan to nab Miralem Pjanic: they want to offer a player in exchange for him.
His name? Luka Modric. The Croatian star will, Don Balon report, be 33 this year, and wants a change of scenery after winning his third-straight Champions League title, as he realises that all the battle wounds are beginning to take a toll on him.
Juventus have already received an offer for Pjanic worth €65 million, but have told the Merengues that they won’t take anything less than €80m for their man. Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in the 28-year-old.
The former Lyon man is coming off a season in which he has scored seven goals and made nine assists for the Bianconeri.
Florentino Perez’s plan is to tempt Juventus into dealing by offering a replacement for Pjanic, along with €30m for their troubles.
Thing is, the Bosnian is considered to be fundamental by Coach Max Allegri. Then again, recent reports make it sounds like Juventus want to sell Pjanic in order to fund a swoop for superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic...
