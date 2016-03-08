Real Madrid, Official: Odriozola joins Bayern Munich on loan

22 January at 12:20
Real Madrid have officially announced this morning that Alvaro Odriozola will be sent on loan to Bayern Munich until the end of the season.
 
The 24-year-old Spanish right back has struggled for consistent playing time under coach Zinedine Zidane so far this season, only making five appearances across all competitions for a total of 434 minutes. Los Blancos are hoping that Odriozola will be able to earn some more regular playing time in the Bundesliga.
 
