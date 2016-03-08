Real Madrid, Official: Odriozola joins Bayern Munich on loan

Real Madrid have officially announced this morning that Alvaro Odriozola will be sent on loan to Bayern Munich until the end of the season.The 24-year-old Spanish right back has struggled for consistent playing time under coach Zinedine Zidane so far this season, only making five appearances across all competitions for a total of 434 minutes. Los Blancos are hoping that Odriozola will be able to earn some more regular playing time in the Bundesliga.Apollo Heyes