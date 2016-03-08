Real Madrid, Official: Players agree to salary cuts

El Real Madrid C.F. reduce sus gastos para esta temporada.

Jugadores, técnicos y empleados acuerdan con el club una importante iniciativa de ahorro.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 8, 2020

Real Madrid have officially announced that the players have agreed to a salary cut amidst the ongoing Coronavirus emergency.The announcement details how the players and managers of both the football and basketball teams have voluntarily decided to cut part of their annual salary, between 10 and 20%, depending on what happens as the virus situation unfolds.Many clubs around Europe are now looking to cut their players’ salaries in order to survive the uncertain times ahead.Apollo Heyes