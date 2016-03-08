Real Madrid on alert as Tuchel refuses to rule out Neymar and Mbappé exit
23 May at 16:15Psg coach Thomas Tuchel doesn't deny that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappé could leave the club in the summer.
Both strikers are being linked with a move to Real Madrid although the Merengues reportedly prefer the Frenchman over the Brazilian ace.
"Transfers are part of football - Tuchel said -. If you ask me about the future of Neymar and Mbappé I can tell you that I want them to stay but if that won't happen we'll find alternative solutions".
A few days ago, Mbappé also refused to rule out a possible departure from Paris saying that it's time for him to take bigger responsibilities 'in Paris or somewhere else' (READ HERE).
Mbappè's words caused an earthquake at Psg so much so the club had to deny, a few hours, later, that their star was going to leave Paris in the summer (READ HERE).
