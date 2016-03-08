Real Madrid open to selling James, two options for Napoli: what Florentino told ADL

james rodriguez, real madrid, concentrato, 2016/17
15 June at 13:40
Italian Serie A giants Napoli and Spanish club Real Madrid are at some distance from concluding the transfer deal for playmaker James Rodriguez, according to Italian newspaper Il Mattino.

The Naples-based club are interested in acquiring the services of the Colombia international, but are finding hard to match the evaluation of the Los Blancos for the 27-year-old.

There are two paths that Napoli can take in order to sign the attacking midfielder.

The first one: Napoli are ready to pay €10 million initially and €35 million at the end of the season for the former Bayern Munich midfielder whereas Real want €40 million more after the €10 million initial feel for the creative midfielder.

However, the Madrid-based club’s president Florentino Perez has given an interesting proposal to Gli Azzurri Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis where he has hinted that Rodriguez’s fee can be reduced only if Napoli will be interested in taking more players from Real, which might include left-back Theo Hernandez or midfielders Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente.

It is believed that De Laurentiis has asked for some time to decide whether it will be possible for the Italian club to make such a move.
 

