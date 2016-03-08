Real Madrid outcast on AC Milan radar
05 June at 14:55As per reports from Sky Sports, Dani Ceballos is on the radar of Serie A giants AC Milan.
Ceballos has fallen out of favor at Real Madrid since his arrival from Real Betis and he has failed to nail down a place for himself in the first-team. He could appear only 12 times in the La Liga, scoring twice.
Sky Sports say that Ceballos is a target for the rossoneri and they want to put the Spaniard out of his misery this summer.
Milan's chances of signing Ceballos will increase if they are confirmed to have taken part in the Europa League for next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments