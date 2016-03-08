Real Madrid overtake Napoli in race for French defender
11 May at 16:55Napoli have been tracking Lyon defender Ferland Mendy for some time now; the Neapolitan eager to add the French full-back to their roster.
However, the latest reports from Marca suggest that La Liga giants Real Madrid have, in fact, overtaken Napoli in the race to sign the Lyon man and the same reports also indicate that the Spanish club would have had a meeting with Lyon to enquire about the defender's services and start to work towards an agreement.
