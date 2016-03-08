Real Madrid, Perez has his eyes on a bianconeri star as an alternative to Pogba

French legend Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid as los blancos have been having a disappointing season to date. According to the Spanish press, Florentino Perez isn't very happy as Real Madrid are set to have a busy summer ahead. According to ABC (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like Zidane's team have their eyes on two midfielders: Man United's Paul Pogba and Juve's Miralem Pjanic (as an alternative to the French midfield star).



It remains to be seen if Juve would be willing to let the Bosnian midfielder leave this coming summer as it will first of all depend on Paul Pogba's future. The Manchester United star's future has been a big talking point of late as his future remains to be in heavy doubt. Can Real Madrid tempt him? This remains to be seen but their chances have surely increased since the appointment of French legend Zinedine Zidane. More to come on the matter soon...