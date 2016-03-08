Real Madrid, Perez wishes for Premier League coach
28 October at 17:00Real Madrid are already considering their long-term replacement to current head coach Zinedine Zidane, with club president Florentino Pérez having a huge dream, according to Spanish media outlet fichajes.net via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Perez is dreaming of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as the long-term replacement to Zidane. Contracted to the Premier League side until 2022, Klopp has transformed Liverpool into one of the most exciting and deadly sides in Europe, guiding the club to two Champions League finals in a row, winning last season’s final against fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur.
The report adds that whilst Perez may be debating asking former coach Jose Mourinho to return in the short-term if they decide to dismiss Zidane, Klopp is the dream of the club’s president.
Los Blancos are currently sixth in La Liga after playing nine games, although four of the five teams above them have played an extra game.
Apollo Heyes
