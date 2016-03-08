'Real Madrid players want Atletico to knock Juventus and Ronaldo out'

It is believed that some Real Madrid players want their rivals Atletico to knock Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out of the UEFA Champions League.



The bianconeri are 2-0 down on aggregate after having sustained a loss at the Wanda Metropolitano. They have a mountain to climb in Turin and have to score three unanswered goals to progress into the next round.



Journalist Eduardo Inda though, was recently talking to El Chiringuito TV and he said: "There are Real Madrid players who want to eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus - some even support for the bitter rivals of Atletico Madrid to see CR7 out."