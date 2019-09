Real Madrid plot double swoop for French stars Kante and Pogba

According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Paul Pogba is not the only French midfielder on Real Madrid's radar; los Blancos also expressing an interest in Chelsea's tenacious centre-mid N'Golo Kante.Madrid competed with Juventus this summer for the signature of Pogba but neither club agreed a deal with Manchester United and, thus, he remained in England. However, Pogba's time at United does look to be nearing its end and it is not too much of a presumption to suggest he may leave the club in the coming year.Now, Madrid chase Kante too as they look to bolster their team and build a solid midfield to help guide the club back to the glory of winning La Liga and the Champions League.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.