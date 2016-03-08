Real Madrid-Pogba: the five key names of the operation

Zinedine Zidane, always prudent when talking about future signings, opened the doors to a transfer of Paul Pogba to Real Madrid. The coach did not hide his appreciation of the player and seemed to have picked up the glove that the player himself threw towards him with the words of praise towards the Los Blancos and Zidane himself. A potential negotiation for the Frenchman will, however, involve many people on the stage that could have a key role.



Zidane



Zidane appears as the great driver of this operation. The coach has returned to Madrid with full powers and hopes to sign Pogba this summer. In 2016, after winning his first Champions League, he made the same request to Perez.



The player wanted to leave Juventus and Real Madrid fought United for his signature but the president was never convinced to sign him and did not want to make him the most expensive signing in history. However, Zidane has not forgotten him and now, with more strength at the club, he is once again expressing his will out loud.



Pogba



It is often said that a footballer ends up playing for the team he wants and for Pogba, as revealed a couple of days ago, wearing the Real Madrid jersey is a dream "especially with Zidane". With this statement, the Frenchman has returned to the market.



He has never hidden that his great goal is to win the Champions League and he is aware that at Madrid this is a bigger possibility. The midfielder's contract with United expires in June 2021 and his salary amounts to almost 14 million euros net. In case of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he would definitely be the best-paid player in the squad (currently Bale also with 14 million).



Mino Raiola



Raiola is the controversial representative of Pogba and one of the reasons why Florentino Perez did not want to sign the player years ago. The president and the agent have a cold relationship since 2014 when the Italian reached an agreement with Jose Angel Sanchez, general director of Madrid, and Florentino Perez ended up rejecting the signing.



Perez has never appreciated the tactics of Raiola but time has passed since those disagreements and the fact that Zidane has clearly expressed his willingness to coach Pogba could change a lot.



Kroos



The future of Toni Kroos is in the air. After five seasons at Madrid, the player could leave this summer. The German is having a disappointing season. Zidane will make a decision on the preparation of the next project and the name of Kroos is on the table. An exit of the former Bayern would pave the way for Pogba, who plays in the same position, the position of the steering wheel where he is best exploited.



Gareth Bale



Gareth Bale does not enter into the Real Madrid plans for next season, according to AS. His departure could be the key to the arrival of Pogba. United have been pursuing the Welshman for years. His relationship with Zidane is not the best and in case of a departure, he would give Real much-needed funds to finance a move for Pogba.

