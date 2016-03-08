Real Madrid, possible attempt to sign Lewandowski in January
22 October at 23:00Real Madrid are considering making an attempt to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Spanish digital newspaper Ok Diario via Calciomercato.com today.
Lewandowski, who is one of the 30 players nominated for this season’s Ballon d’Or, is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and los Blancos are hoping that the 31-year-old Pole can help turn their form around.
The Bayern Munich striker, who is contracted to the club until 2023, has had a wonderous start to the season, scoring 16 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. Valued at around €70 million, the player would be a short-term solution to Real Madrid’s poor play in the league under coach Zinedine Zidane.
Lewandowski scored 40 goals and provided 13 assists in 47 games for the Bundesliga giants last season as they went on to win the domestic double.
Apollo Heyes
