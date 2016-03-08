Real Madrid prepare €80m bid for Man U and Barça target
24 September at 22:00After losing their biggest star in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Real Madrid are ready to start spending big again, in view of a possible fourth consecutive Champions League title.
According to Dutch paper De Telegraaf, the Spanish giants are ready to spend 80 million euro to acquire Holland and Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong. The 21-year-old midfielder has been attracting interest all over Europe, with Manchester United also expressing their interest. The English club has also reportedly sent scouts to watch the player closely in his matches with Ajax. De Jong joined Ajax in 2015 and has since then collected 50 appearances for the Dutch club, netting 2 goals and assisting another 9. This month he was also called up for the national team for the first time and on September 6 he made his debut in Holland’s friendly match against Peru.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently atop the La Liga standings as they both have 13 points after 5 games. Visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter.
