Inter star pushes for Real Madrid move?
19 September at 20:45Icardi and Real Madrid are closer than ever. In the aftermath of the wonderful comeback in the Champions League of Inter on Tottenham, Don Balon launches the market bomb.
According to the Spanish news outlet, in fact, Real Madrid would be willing to make an attempt to bring in Mauro to Madrid in January, with the player willing to push for a transfer to Los Blancos.
There has been speculation around Icardi’s future last summer and rumours emerged that Madrid are trying to persuade him to move to the Spanish capital. It’s worth mentioning that Icardi used to play for Barcelona’s youth sector but later moved away as he couldn’t make it to the first team.
A few years later and their rivals are after him while Barcelona could have had him at their disposal for no costs. The Argentinian attacker started the comeback yesterday against Tottenham and Vecino is the one who put the last nail in Spurs’ coffin.
