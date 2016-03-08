Real Madrid prepare to offer part-exchange for Napoli's Barcelona target
27 October at 10:30According to what has been reported by Spanish sport outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are preparing to offer Napoli a part-exchange deal of Spanish midfielder Isco plus 20 million euros in cash to secure the signing of Fabian Ruiz.
Ruiz has also been strongly linked with a move to both Barcelona and Manchester City but now Los Blancos appear to be accelerating for the star, eager to beat their rivals to the signing.
Fabian Ruiz joined Napoli in the summer of 2018 from Real Betis and has quickly become one of the most reliable and exciting facets of the Neapolitan side. Under Carlo Ancelotti's management, Ruiz has become a real creator in midfield and has helped the side pick up points on more than one occasion.
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis values Fabian Ruiz at over 100 million euros and, therefore, signing him will be no easy task. Therefore, Real Madrid's offer of a star replacement like Isco and 20 million euros may be enough to tempt the Neapolitan president into selling one of his star assets.
