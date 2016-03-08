Real Madrid preparing high offer for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz
08 January at 18:20Real Madrid are preparing a super offer for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 23-year-old Spaniard, who is contracted to the Partenopei until 2023, has been one of the stars of the Napoli squad so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 22 appearances. His impressive presence in the midfield as well as vision on the pitch helped Napoli to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League.
Real Madrid are incredibly keen on Ruiz, the report continues, and are preparing an offer to sign him. The Spanish club are ready to give Napoli €70 million for the former Real Betis midfielder. Due to this interest, the Spaniard doesn’t want to renew his contract with the Naples based club.
Napoli are currently 8th in the league table after 18 games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments