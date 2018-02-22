As Real Madrid won a third straight UCL title, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed uncertain about his future as he talked to the press after the game. There has since been a lot of talk about his future as many people have been linking him to PSG or one of the Manchester clubs (United and City). Real Madrid presented their new jerseys today on their official website as Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't there. View the picture bellow via Marca.com.











BALE IS THERE - Gareth Bale's picture was there and so was the one of Karim Benzema. Both of these players futures have been in doubt.

