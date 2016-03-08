On Ronaldo: "One of our points of reference. He is the top scorer in the club's history, as well as a worthy successor to Di Stefano. He has been a reference point and his story will be told from generation to generation. He is a great example for all of those who were this jersey, thank you for everything Cristiano."

On Zidane: "Another one of our landmarks. As a coach of the first team, he entered history as one of the giants of Real Madrid. Much like Ronaldo, this will always be his home."