Real Madrid president praises Ronaldo
23 September at 12:40Florentino Perez 'forgives' Cristiano Ronaldo. During the members meeting of Real Madrid, the president touched upon various subjects and decided to praise Zidane and Ronaldo, who both left the club this summer.
On Ronaldo: "One of our points of reference. He is the top scorer in the club's history, as well as a worthy successor to Di Stefano. He has been a reference point and his story will be told from generation to generation. He is a great example for all of those who were this jersey, thank you for everything Cristiano."
On Zidane: "Another one of our landmarks. As a coach of the first team, he entered history as one of the giants of Real Madrid. Much like Ronaldo, this will always be his home."
Ronaldo left for Juventus this summer in a €100m deal, while Zidane decided to resign from his position as manager.
