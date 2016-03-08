Real Madrid prioritise Harry Kane signing; boost for Juve in Icardi chase?

According to the very latest reports from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid are interested in prioritising the summer signing of Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane. Kane is considered to be Los Blancos' top priority and therefore the Spanish side may be giving up their pursuit of Inter Milan's wantaway forward Mauro Icardi. Madrid view Kane as having more potential and perhaps greater current ability; without the off-the-field baggage that the Argentine seems to have acquired.This could, however, be a boost for Juventus; who were, alongside Madrid, considered to be some of the top suitors of Inter's Argentine striker. Therefore, with Real Madrid prioritising other targets and Inter lining up the likes of Romelu Lukaku as an Icardi replacement, Juve may take pleasure from the fact that Madrid are pursuing the Spurs striker.

