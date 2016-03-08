Real Madrid, PSG star Mbappe is the focus of the summer: the details
19 March at 18:00Real Madrid are set to fight hard for the signature of Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappé in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Los Blancos are looking for a new talisman to replace the hole left behind after the sale of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018. Real Madrid are currently second in the Spanish league table, only two points behind rivals Barcelona, but the side aren’t looking their best without a consistent goal scorer.
Mbappé is considered the future of Madrid’s attack, the report continues, and so the Spanish giants will do anything necessary to bring him to the city. Should Real fail to convince PSG, they have two alternatives already in mind. The first is Liverpool star Sadio Mane and the other is breakout star Erling Haaland, currently contracted to German side Borussia Dortmund.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments