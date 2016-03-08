Real Madrid put star trio in the market, Napoli and Juve in the hunt
21 March at 16:45According to today's edition of Il Mattino, Real Madrid are open to selling three of their stars in the summer. The likes of Isco, Casemiro and Marcelo could be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season and Napoli seem to be interested in welcoming their services in the summer.
The Azzurri are not the only club interested in securing their services. Juventus have also been linked with signing both Isco and Marcelo.
The Old Lady could be in the hunt for a full-back is Alex Sandro is sold at the end of the season while Isco is a long time target of the Serie A giants' manager Max Allegri who will discuss his possible contract extension with Juve at the end of the season.
As for Napoli, both Isco and Casemiro are possible targets for Carlo Ancelotti while the 30-year-old Marcelo is too considered to be too old by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
Go to comments