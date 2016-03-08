Real Madrid reach agreement with Hazard ahead of potential deal with Chelsea?
23 March at 16:30115 million euros to Chelsea and a five-year contract with a salary of 16.5 million euros to Eden Hazard: these would be the points of the agreement between Eden Hazard and Real Madrid, ready to bring the Belgian attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.
According to Ok Diario and the Sun, the agreement between the parties would have already been reached. The Spanish newspaper says there is an agreement between Zidane and the 28-year-old and it is now the turn of Florentino Perez to try and convince Chelsea.
Hazard's contract at the Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season and has not been extended so far. The operation is weighed down by the transfer ban imposed by FIFA on the club for violating the rules of transfers of youth players and this could lead Abramovich to sell the player to avoid losing him on a free transfer in June 2020: 115 million euros would be the amount requested.
