Real Madrid ready to offer €150m for Juventus target Pogba

Real Madrid are serious about Paul Pogba. According to El Confidencial, the president Florentino Perez is ready to offer up to €150 million to convince Manchester United to let go of the French midfielder, who has also been attracting interest from former club Juventus.

Recent reports have speculated that the Frenchman has fallen out with new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and his form has drastically dropped off from when the Norwegian was first appointed. According to Le Parisien, their relationship is ‘slowly fading’ and this news has alerted Madrid and Juve as they look to seal a deal for the World Cup winner.

Pogba seemed revitalized when Solskjaer first took over from Mourinho, scoring 9 goals in the Norwegian’s first 12 matches in charge, but he his performances have since slipped and he now hasn’t scored since early February.

Zidane has openly admitted that he would like to sign Pogba, and Juventus have always been linked with re-signing the midfielder, and we could see a transfer tug-of-war over the summer as both clubs go head to head to sign him.