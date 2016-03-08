Real Madrid regret selling Hernandez; only AC Milan in his future

Many in Spain have criticised the directors of Real Madrid for writing off Theo Hernandez to early, selling him to AC Milan without thinking too much about it. The decision was based on his performances and when Maldini came knocking with €20m, they saw their opportunity.President Perez thought he had made a good. In his mind, he had collected a lot of money for a good player with a lively life off the pitch. Eight months after that valuation, the situation has certainly changed as the left-back has proven to be unstoppable.Hernandez has been one of the best Milan players this season, with six goals and two assists in all competitions to show for it. He has cemented his spot in the starting eleven and although he could use some work defensively, the Rossoneri are over the moon.He's a pillar of the present and the future, a player who has chosen Milan, where he wants to be a leader. In other words, he's attached to the shirt, a rare commodity these days.