Real Madrid regret selling Theo Hernandez to AC Milan: the reason
12 February at 13:30Real Madrid regret selling French left back Theo Hernandez to AC Milan, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2024 after arriving from Los Blancos last summer, has been the best player for the club so far this season, in terms of overall performance. He has scored six goals and provided two assists across all competitions for the club in his 1848 minutes on the pitch, registering a goal contribution every 231 minutes, high numbers for a full back in a sluggish team.
The Rossoneri spent €20 million on Hernandez, the report continues, a wonderful deal now considering his performances. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan from Real Madrid at Real Sociedad, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. The Spanish giants weren’t impressed enough to keep a hold of him, a clear mistake now.
Apollo Heyes
