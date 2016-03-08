Real Madrid renew interest in Tottenham coach
26 October at 22:50Real Madrid's situation is almost critical and supposedly only a win against Barcelona in the El Clasico on Sunday could save Julen Lopetegui's job at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rumours have been circulating in the past weeks about potential replacements, with the names of Conte and Mourinho mentioned. But the Los Blancos could return to a name that interested them in the past.
According to reports from English media, Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentinian coach has been somewhat successful in the Premier League campaign so far, with the Spurs sitting in 5th place, just 2 points from top of the table Manchester City.
However, in the Champions League, it is another story for the London-based side, as they have collected just 1 point from their first 3 matches and look set to battle for a Europa League spot with PSV Eindhoven unless a complete turnover happens in the second half of the group stage.
