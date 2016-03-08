Real Madrid representatives in Paris for Neymar
22 August at 15:10The representatives of Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly in Paris to negotiate the Los Blancos' deal for Neymar.
Barcelona have been, for weeks, trying to strike a deal with PSG for Neymar but have consistently failed in their attempts. Real Madrid too have tried but have not gone too far in it.
Marca claim that An emissary of the white club, with a relevant position within the organization, has been seen in recent hours with PSG officials to discuss the possible signing of Neymar .
The Madrid club is convinced that they can come to a deal with PSG as they know that Barcelona's relations with PSG aren't as good because of how the Neymar situation was dealt with back in the summer of 2017.
Neymar would prefer joining Barcelona, but his desperation to leave Paris means that he would also be happy to join Real Madrid.
Marca also confirm what L'Equipe had said last night- PSG rejected Real's offer of 100 million euros plus Keylor Navas, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale.
