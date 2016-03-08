Real Madrid retire from race to sign Liverpool target & pounce on Courtois
19 June at 20:20According to reports from Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson; considering Roma’s €80m valuation too high for a player of the Brazilian’s quality and experience.
Alisson starred 37 times in the 17/18 Serie A for Roma, keeping 17 clean sheets and conceding just 28 times. He also helped the side in their Champions League campaign, keeping five clean sheets in 12 games against elite competition.
Now, Cadena SER’s reports suggest that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is their new target; with the Belgian reportedly wanting a move away from Stamford Bridge. Courtois would not come cheap for Real Madrid and it is thought that the keeper would prefer a return to his old club, and Real’s local rivals, Atletico Madrid.
Expect developments in the coming hours and days as the Alisson transfer saga draws on.
