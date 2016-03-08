Real Madrid rival Arsenal, PSG for Portugal defender
21 June at 11:55Real Madrid are interested in Raphael Guerreiro, according to the latest reports from Germany.
The Portuguese international is also being watched by Arsenal, and is known to be in Paris Saint-Germain’s sights.
The 24-year-old only started six Bundesliga games last season because of injuries, but is believed by many to be one of the most promising full-backs around.
He would be a replacement for Marcelo, who isn’t getting any younger. Theo Hernandez has struggled to convince since being signed from Atletico Madrid.
PSG are known to like the former Lorient player - who knows both the Ligue 1 and the Parisians’ new Coach, Thomas Tuchel.
Borussia, for their part, don’t want to lose their full-back, whom they signed from Lorient for €12 million.
Guerreiro is remembered for scoring this particular beauty against Bayern not to long ago…
