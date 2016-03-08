Real Madrid are interested in Raphael Guerreiro,

The Portuguese international is also being

The 24-year-old only started six Bundesliga games last season because of injuries, but is believed by many to be one of the most promising full-backs around.

He would be a replacement for Marcelo, who isn’t getting any younger. Theo Hernandez has struggled to convince since being signed from Atletico Madrid.

PSG are known to like the former Lorient player - who knows both the Ligue 1 and the Parisians’ new Coach, Thomas Tuchel.

Borussia, for their part, don’t want to lose their full-back, whom they signed from Lorient for

Guerreiro is remembered for scoring this particular beauty against Bayern not to long ago…